



China-India relations have entered a pivotal phase, characterised by both opportunities for improvement and persistent challenges. On July 8, 2025, Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, emphasized that bilateral relations are at a "crucial stage of improvement and development."





She affirmed China's readiness to collaborate with India to advance ties on a "sound and steady track," signalling Beijing's intention to stabilize and enhance diplomatic engagement with New Delhi.





This statement comes in the context of renewed sensitivities surrounding the Dalai Lama, whose 90th birthday was marked by greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the participation of Minister Kiren Rijiju in celebratory events.





China responded by lodging a formal protest, reiterating its longstanding position that the Dalai Lama is a separatist figure and cautioning India against actions perceived as interference in China's internal affairs.





India, for its part, maintained its consistent stance on religious freedom, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarifying that the government does not intervene in matters of faith and upholds the right to religious practice for all communities. This was in response to the Dalai Lama's recent declaration that the Gaden Phodrang Trust holds sole authority over the recognition of his future reincarnation.





In a parallel development, the Chinese Embassy also welcomed ongoing peace talks between India and Pakistan, underscoring China's commitment to regional stability. Yu Jing highlighted China's role in promoting dialogue and supporting efforts by both countries to resolve differences through peaceful means.





This diplomatic outreach comes at a time of heightened tensions following India's Operation Sindoor — a significant military response to terror attacks originating from Pakistan. The operation, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, involved precise airstrikes against nine terror facilities, including key centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) within Pakistan.





Unlike previous limited actions such as the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot strike, Operation Sindoor targeted multiple high-value locations, demonstrating India's enhanced capability for deep, coordinated, and proportionate military responses.





India described the operation as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible," emphasising that no Pakistani military installations were targeted. The Indian government presented conclusive evidence of the operation's success, which was acknowledged by Pakistan, marking a shift in the narrative and transparency around such cross-border counter-terrorism actions.





These strikes were symbolic as well as strategic, targeting entities that operated openly in Pakistan in violation of international anti-terrorism norms.





The current phase of China-India relations is marked by cautious optimism for improvement, tempered by enduring points of friction such as the Tibet issue and regional security concerns. China's public support for India-Pakistan dialogue and India's assertive yet calibrated military posture reflect a complex regional environment where diplomacy and deterrence are being carefully balanced.





Both Beijing and New Delhi appear committed to managing their differences and advancing bilateral ties, even as they navigate sensitive issues and evolving security dynamics in South Asia.





Based On ANI Report







