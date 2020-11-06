



Amidst the growing threat from small-sized unmanned aerial vehicles, the company has also offered its partners a line of special electronic warfare equipment designed to combat them





The only state intermediary in Russia for the exports and imports of the entire range of products, technologies and services of military and dual-use, ROSOBORONEXPORT (ROE) completed 20 years of its existence. According to a senior officer, “India is a reliable partner and a long-standing partner of ROSOBORONEXPORT and a number of major projects have been jointly implemented, including the licensed production of multirole Su-30MKI fighter jets in India, the modernization and transfer of the Vikramaditya aircraft carrier to the Indian Navy.”





Despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, ROE has been fulfilling its obligations to customers, and has also been introducing new models of weapons, military equipment and civilian products in the global market. The Russian company has also expanded the practice of industrial partnership.





The new advanced weapons including the 59N6-TE radar which has the capability of detecting hypersonic targets, the Boomerang wheeled combat platform, new equipment which can help in combating epidemiological threats have also been launched in the market. As part of its expansion plans, the company has now started Security equipment segment which is good for Homeland security as well as for other law enforcement authorities.





Amidst the growing threat from small-sized unmanned aerial vehicles, the company has also offered its partners a line of special electronic warfare equipment designed to combat them.





Among the new platforms, the T-90MS main battle tank with incomparable firepower, the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank with unique combat capabilities, the-38T medium-class multipurpose helicopter, Project 12701 Alexandrit-E mine countermeasures ship, the Tornado-S long-range multiple launch rocket system, Project 21980E Grachonok special purpose boat, coastal missile systems, work has been started.





According to Sergey Chemezov, CEO of ROSTEC and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROSOBORONEXPORT, “Attention to trends, high level of competence and customer needs, have been demonstrated over the years. These suggest that the company has a good prospect for expanding its footprint and deepening cooperation with partners.”





India And ROSOBORONEXPORT





All the bilateral projects are implemented on the basis of a long-term program of military-technical cooperation and are in line with the Make in India program. The Russian company has been working closely with companies – HAL, OFB, Bharat Forge, Bharat Dynamics, and others.





In order to coordinate the military-technical cooperation, the Indian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC) was established in 2000, headed by the Defence Ministers of Russia and India. The current program envisages the implementation of more than 200 joint projects.





Which Are The Major Projects?





These include the licensed production of Su-30MKI fighter jets, T-90S/SK tanks, tank shells. The program of comprehensive after-sales service support for the Vikramaditya aircraft carrier is already operational.





The contract for the supply of S-400 Triumph air defence missile systems to India has now become one of the most critical aspects for the entire period of military-technical cooperation between the two countries.





The Su-30MKI program being adopted by the Indian Air Force became a benchmark for a highly effective heavy multi-role fighter jet. Su-30MKI has become the first in the world super manoeuvrable combat aircraft in serial production, and the first in the world fighter jet equipped with the phased-array radar, delivered for export. At the same time, the open architecture of the Su-30MKI avionics makes it possible to further expand its combat capabilities.







