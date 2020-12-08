

The Pakistani minister attempted to show empathy with Indian farmers and called them “brothers”

Islamabad: Pakistan has finally waded into another internal issue of India with one of its ministers commenting on the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, minister for science and technology in the Imran Khan Cabinet, even attempted to create a divide among Indian farmers and alleged that the ‘heartless’ Narendra Modi government doesn’t care for the farmers of Punjab.

Blaming the ‘Gujarati Hindutva’, the Pakistani minister attempted to show empathy with Indian farmers and called them “brothers”.





“12th day of protests and Delhi is not even listening, seems Gujrati Hinduvata inspired BJP Government has no care for Punjabi farmers, shameful anti Punjab policies of Indian Govt are heartless, my heart goes for my Punjabi farmer brothers on the other side of border.. (sic)” Hussain tweeted.





The Pakistani minister called on the countrymen to speak up for ‘Punjabi farmers’.





“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We must speak up against injustice done to Punjabi farmers Modi policies are a threat to whole region (sic),” Hussain wrote on Twitter.









Reacting to a response to his remarks, the minister said whoever opposes “Modi’s atrocities” is termed a Pakistani agent.





“This is common phrase whoever oppose Modi atrocities is Pakistani Agent:) have a heart ....”





It may be noted that the farmers have been protesting for nearly two weeks now against the newly-enacted farm laws. The farmers have been demanding the repealing of the laws, claiming they are detrimental to their interests.







