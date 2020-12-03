



Biden's administration would appoint the "right people and structures" to promote U.S. interests and values alongside its allies, it said, citing a transition team official.





US President-elect Joe Biden departs after the event at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 1, 2020





US President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming a White House 'Asia Tsar' on the National Security Council, a move that signals the region's importance in tackling challenges from China, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.





Biden's administration would appoint the "right people and structures" to promote U.S. interests and values alongside its allies, it said, citing a transition team official.





Biden's transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.







