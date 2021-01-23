HAL had awarded Thales a contract to supply 135 2.75-inch (70-mm) rocket launchers for the LCH





On display will be a range of rockets for both fixed and rotary-wing military aircraft





Led by its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ policy of India, French company Thales is ready to showcase its latest cutting-edge technologies across civil and defence aerospace in the upcoming Aero India 2021. At the 13th edition of the show from Feb 3-5, the company is also going to display its land and naval defence along with a special feature on its efforts towards ‘Make in India’. The company has been present in India for close to seven decades and it continues to innovate and speed up the digital transformation which is being used to serve the needs of not only the Indian market, but globally too.





What To Look For?





Airborne Optronic capability — the targeting and reconnaissance pod TALIOS.





What it does is to combine targeting and tactical reconnaissance capabilities in a single pod. And will be able to embed AI in the future.





Also, the latest addition to its family of airborne surveillance radars — the Air Master C, will be displayed. It offers an optimised surveillance solution for a broader array of platform types and operators. And also helps in ensuring they benefit from the highest levels of mission performance as they face the new challenges ahead.





And for the Tri-forces there will be systems like SYNAPS software-defined radios, armaments, small arms, counter-UAV measures. Also, air defence solutions such as STAR Streak will be on centre stage. Recently, a teaming agreement has been inked between Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited.





With growing domestic and international travel requirements, there will be military and civil avionics, Air Traffic Management Systems too.





According to Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, Vice-President and Country Director, Thales in India, “Since the inception of our operations in India, we are proudly supporting the modernisation efforts of the Indian armed forces and helping them to prepare, achieve and maintain tactical superiority over any form of threat.”





Adding, “Aero India 2021 provides us with a chance to present our latest and advanced technologies that serve the requirements of the Indian defence forces, and strengthen our local partnerships.”





In an earlier interaction with Financial Express Online, Emmanuel de Roquefeuil his company’s support to ‘Make in India’ initiative. In an effort to help this initiative, the French company Thales been working with over 75 supply chain partners in the country. It has also been strengthening these partnerships and generated business worth over Rs 1000 crore for the Indian supply chain partners and created hundreds of job opportunities.







