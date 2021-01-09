



New Delhi: Despite the Covid-19 crisis, India’s premier aerospace show will see participation of top global companies, with the venue at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru fully sold out as manufacturers line up to showcase their latest products.





While a majority of the participants will be Indian companies, officials said the response from global manufacturers had also been enthusiastic, with most major ones booking space at the venue. From major defence manufacturers to start-ups, a record 530 firms are expected at the biennial event.





Major foreign participants include companies from the US, Russia, France and Israel that have set up shop in India in recent years and already have joint ventures underway with Indian manufacturers. The number has, however, slipped from 167 foreign companies in the 2019 show to over 70 this time given the Covid crisis, but all large players will be represented.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who has kept a close eye on preparations, is expected to go for an onsite review of the venue later this month.





While the show will not be open to the general public this time due to overcrowding fears, the exhibition is expected to see major announcements under the Make in India initiative. Special focus will be on start-ups, officials said.





An India pavilion that will showcase indigenous products that can be exported to friendly foreign nations will be the centrepiece of the show, with aircraft, missiles and other aeronautical products on display. The show will also host a conclave of defence ministers of the Indian Ocean Region this time.







