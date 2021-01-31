



BANGALORE: DRDO is set to present its 300 products and technologies to the world at the Aero India -2021 show to be held at Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bangalore next month. It will also include the country’s first indigenously built cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’, also known as the Indian version of the US Tomahawk missile, considered extremely lethal.





The DRDO said on Friday, the Aero India show, to be held from February 3 to 5, will feature over 300 products, defence technologies, inventions with indoor, outdoor, static, and aerial capabilities under the self-reliant India theme.





In this mega event, 30 labs attached to DRDO will showcase their aeronautical product and technical skills. In addition to the Nirbhay missile with a weapon weighing around 300 kg, aiming for 1000 kilometres in the blink of an eye, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and TEJAS Navy and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems are also important attractions from DRDO in this event. Apart from this, models of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, High-Speed ​​Expandable Aerial Target, Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter, and FCS System for Light Combat Aircraft will also be introduced.





A titanium sponge designed for the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will also be introduced by DRDO. Apart from this, different versions of surface-to-air missiles will be introduced, including Astra, LRSAM, QRSAM. The air-to-air version of the Astra missile, the new generation Anti-Radiation Missile (NGARM), and the Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) will also be present. Rajnath will issue a Golden Jubilee postage stamp.





The DRDO said that defence Minister Rajnath Singh will issue the post of Aeronautical Research and Development Board Golden Jubilee stamp on 3 February. Also, a document will be released on its journey. The defence Minister will also issue DRDO Export Compendium, new design process, etc.





Aero India show will be a runway for many new opportunities: Rajnath defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the upcoming Aero India show will become the runway for many new opportunities. He tweeted that the Aero India show will be held in Bengaluru from February 3 to 5. This program will be unique this time. Various aerospace companies showcase their products and services at the Aero India show to be held at Yelahanka Air Force Station. Due to the Corona epidemic, this time will be the Aero India hybrid show. This means that representatives from different companies will be present either physically or virtually at the show. It has been made mandatory for those attending the 13th Aero India Show to have a negative Covid-19 investigation report.





According to the organizers, 41 aircraft, including the Dakota, Sukhoi-30MKI, will fly on the first day of the show. The main attractions will be Surya Kiran Aircraft and Sarang Helicopters. These are joining Aero India for the first time.





Agencies



