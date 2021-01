Accused passed on IAF’s info to ISI





Inter-agency surveillance followed by prompt action by the Ludhiana (Rural) Police seemed to have foiled a terror bid at the onset of the New Year. A three-member gang involved in alleged transfer of secret information and pictures of the Indian Air Force to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was busted with the arrest of two yesterday.





A scrutiny of WhatsApp chat of Rampal Singh, the main accused, suggests he was in touch with an ISI agent in Pakistan about a consignment of arms and ammunition.





SSP, Ludhiana (Rural) Police, Charanjit Singh Sohal said the arrests snapped the channel between various constituents of the gang and thus prevented a larger conspiracy. “Preliminary investigations suggest Rampal was passing on information to the ISI agent,” said Sohal.