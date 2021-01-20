



National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met a 20-member delegation of All India Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) on Monday, seeking their support in the fight against all forms of radicalisation. An AISSC press release said the delegation discussed the threats posed to peace and harmony of the country by radical forces and noted that dargahs have always played a pivotal role in the promotion of peace and harmony in the world, especially in India.





AISSC Chairman Syed Naseeruddin Chisthy said they won't tolerate any kind of radicalisation in this country.





"Sufis have been committed to speaking against radicalisation and extremism. Our youth are being radicalised through social media. Youths must be aware of fake messages and radicalised organisations," he said.





"We came here regarding the basic problems being faced by Sufis. Doval Sahib listened to us very patiently and we are confident that our grievances will be conveyed to the government," he added.





He requested the government to take measures to safeguard the rights, interests, and privileges of Sajjadanashins and suggested creating an All India Dargah Board and appointing a minister of state for dargah affairs.





It said that Dewan Syed Zain Ul Abideen Ali Khan, spiritual head of Dewan Sahab Dargah, Ajmer Sharif, and chief patron of the council, highlighted the fact that the radical forces are gaining strength because of neglect of Sajadanashins and Sufi culture.





He urged NSA to represent the feelings of AISSC at the highest level in the government.





"The council unanimously offered its full support in the fight against all forms of radicalisation. It requested the central government to announce a national policy for the welfare and development of Dargahs in which the right of the Sajjadanashins must be protected," the release said.





"The NSA appreciated the important role played by Muslims in nation-building and the pivotal role of dargahs in promoting communal harmony, love, and brotherhood," it added.





The release said the NSA assured the fullest cooperation in safeguarding the interest of every citizen of India.







