

India has issued a strong condemnation following the disruption of the annual Rath Yatra procession in Toronto, Canada, an incident that has sparked outrage and concern across the Indian diaspora and within India itself.

The event, a significant religious festival for Hindus celebrating Lord Jagannath, was marred when eggs were reportedly hurled at devotees by individuals from a nearby building. The act, widely described as “despicable” and “against the spirit of the festival,” has prompted calls for swift action from Canadian authorities to ensure accountability and protect religious rights.





The disruption occurred during the 53rd annual Rath Yatra organized by ISKCON Toronto, with participants proceeding through Yonge Street in a public display of devotion marked by singing and dancing.





The incident gained widespread attention after videos and social media posts, notably by Toronto-based user Sangna Bajaj, showed eggs being thrown at the procession from a residential building. Despite the attack, devotees continued the celebration, emphasizing resilience in the face of adversity.





Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India: Official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the act, stating it was “regrettable” and “against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony.”





The MEA has formally raised the issue with Canadian authorities, urging them to hold the perpetrators accountable and to take necessary measures to protect the religious rights of all communities.





Odisha’s Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik: Expressed deep anguish, noting the emotional and cultural significance of the festival to the people of Odisha and the global Jagannath community. He called for the Odisha Government and the MEA to register a strong protest with Canada.





The Rath Yatra incident is not isolated but part of a troubling trend of targeted attacks on Hindu places of worship in Canada. Recent years have seen several Hindu temples vandalized or defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti in cities such as Edmonton, Windsor, Mississauga, Brampton, and Surrey. These acts have repeatedly drawn condemnation from both Indian and Canadian officials and have heightened concerns about the safety of religious minorities in Canada.





The attacks have reignited discussions on the presence and activities of Khalistani sympathizers in Canada. Reports from Canadian intelligence and international media have acknowledged the operation of Khalistani extremist groups within Canada, with some incidents—such as vandalism and hate propaganda—linked to calls for an independent Khalistan state in India’s Punjab region.





The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has, for the first time, publicly recognized the threat posed by such elements, confirming that Canada has been used as a base for promoting and planning violence targeting India.





The disruption of the Rath Yatra in Toronto has underscored the urgent need for Canadian authorities to address religious intolerance and ensure the safety of all communities. India’s strong diplomatic response reflects not only the gravity of the incident but also a broader concern over the rising trend of hate crimes and extremist activities targeting Indian-origin religious institutions in Canada.





The international community will be closely watching the Canadian government’s actions in the coming days as both countries seek to uphold the principles of unity, inclusivity, and mutual respect.





Based On ANI Report







