TEJAS MK-1A Is Much More Advanced: HAL Chairman R Madhavan
Chairman of HAL, the company manufacturing TEJAS, in an exclusive conversation with ABP News said that even though TEJAS is considered to be a replacement for the old MiG fighter jets, but TEJAS-MK-1A is more advanced than Pakistan’s F-16 or JF-17 prepared through China. According to HAL chairman, the MK-1A version makes an advanced and lethal fighter jet technology. Significantly, Ministry of Defence has recently signed 83 TEJAS MK-1 fighter jets for the Air Force. Watch here
