



New Delhi: Twitter said on Wednesday that it has suspended more than 550 accounts in light of the violence that erupted in parts of Delhi during farmers' Republic Day tractor rally. A spokesperson for the micro-blogging website said that the action was taken against users engaged in "spam and platform manipulation".





"We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends," the spokesperson said.





He went on to add, "Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of accounts and Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules, and suspended more than 550 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation."





Referring to actions similar to what the micro-blogging platform did during the US presidential election, the Twitter spokesperson said, "We have also applied labels to Tweets that were found to be in violation of synthetic and manipulated media policy. We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules."





On Tuesday, hundreds of farmers deviated from the pre-determined path of their tractor rally and engaged in violent clashes with the Delhi Police at ITO before making their way to the Red Fort. A group of farmers even hoisted a Nishan Sahib, the holy Sikh flag, on a pole mast.







