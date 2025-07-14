



After an historic 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, is set to undock from the station today, July 14, 2025, at approximately 4:30 PM IST.





The Ax-4 mission, organised by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA, ISRO, the European Space Agency (ESA), and SpaceX, marks a significant milestone for India’s human spaceflight ambitions and international cooperation in low Earth orbit.





Mission Timeline And Operations





Hatch Closing: Departure operations commence with the hatch closing at 2:00 PM IST (4:30 AM EDT). The crew will enter the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft at 2:25 PM IST (4:55 AM EDT).





Undocking: The undocking process begins at 4:15 PM IST (6:45 AM EDT), with the actual physical separation scheduled for 4:30 PM IST (7:05 AM EDT).





NASA will provide live coverage of these operations on NASA+, ending about 30 minutes after undocking. Subsequent coverage of the spacecraft’s re-entry and splashdown will continue via Axiom Space and SpaceX platforms.





Return Journey: The Dragon spacecraft, named Grace, will embark on a 22.5-hour journey back to Earth, culminating in a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, expected around 3:00 PM IST on July 15, 2025. The timeline is subject to weather and operational adjustments, with a margin window of about one hour.





During their stay, the crew engaged in over 60 scientific experiments spanning microgravity research, human physiology, mental health, plant growth, and technology demonstrations. Notably, Shukla contributed to Indian-led projects such as space nutrition (VITAPRIC), DNA repair studies using fruit flies, and glucose monitoring for diabetic astronauts. The Dragon capsule will return with over 580 pounds of NASA hardware and vital research samples, reflecting the mission’s scientific significance.





On Sunday, Group Captain Shukla delivered a heartfelt farewell speech from the ISS, echoing the iconic words of Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut: “Aaj ka Bharat abhi bhi saare jahaan se acha dikhta hai” (“Today’s India is still more splendid than the entire world”).





He emphasised India’s ambition, fearlessness, confidence, and pride as seen from space, and expressed gratitude to ISRO, NASA, Axiom Space, SpaceX, and all international partners for enabling this milestone. Shukla highlighted the mission’s impact on strengthening global collaboration and inspiring the next generation of explorers.





The Ax-4 mission launched on June 25, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The Dragon spacecraft docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 PM IST, connecting to the Harmony module’s space-facing port ahead of schedule. The mission’s seamless execution underscores the growing role of commercial partnerships in advancing space exploration and fostering a sustainable low Earth orbit economy.





This mission not only marks India’s first human presence on the ISS but also features the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the station. The Ax-4 mission’s success is expected to bolster India’s upcoming Gaganyaan program and further international collaboration in space science and technology.





The return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the Ax-4 crew represents a landmark achievement for India and the broader global space community, demonstrating the power of partnership, scientific inquiry, and the enduring human spirit of exploration.





Based On ANI Report







