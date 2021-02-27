



Days after the second anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack, the Government of India has provided ferry facility to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans deployed in Kashmir.





The soldiers going on leave from Kashmir will be transported to the nearby destination through an MI-17 helicopter to avoid IED attacks.





The decision was implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and an order has been issued by CRPF on Thursday.





"In view of the new threat from Magnetic IEDs and RCIEDs, Inspector General has desired ferrying of leave Jawans through MI-17 helicopter to minimise the risk of IEDs on the convoy. Accordingly, three days per week have been earmarked for the transportation of troops," said a letter, adding that CRPF issued a letter to its Jawan detailing the format of getting the helicopter facility.





On February 14, Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) targeted a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Pulwama in South Kashmir, killing 40 personnel.





This new facility will help the forces to avoid convoy travel by road.





The letter read, "Jawans will have to inform their units and submit a request at least before a day to get the helicopter facility."





"It was a long-pending decision which has been implemented. Now, Jawans and officers can be easily ferried through BSF MI-17 thrice in a week and there would not be any threat of IEDs as well. The decision has been taken just after the anniversary of the Pulwama attack (February 14) where 40 Jawans were killed in a terror attack on a CRPF convoy," a senior CRPF official told ANI.





However, it is unclear that till where this facility will ferry troops but it will be more likely till Jammu or Srinagar airport, the official claimed.





The step has been taken for the safety of Jawans considering the threat from IEDs and Magnetic IEDs and it will avoid convoy movement by road, which came under target in the Pulwama attack. The service will be given thrice a week which can be used by Jawans to get transport through a CRPF helicopter.







