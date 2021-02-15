



21-year-old 'climate activist' Disha Ravi sent to five-day police custody following her arrest. Bangalore-based activist Disha Ravi was arrested for allegedly editing the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg





NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Sunday sent 21-year-old "climate activist" Disha Ravi to five-day police custody following her arrest in connection with the alleged spreading of a "toolkit" related to the farmers protest.





Ravi is allegedly involved in editing and forwarding a "toolkit" which was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg.





The Bangalore-based activist is one of the initial members of a climate related campaign named "Fridays for Future".





In its remand application, the police said that seven-day custody of Ravi is required since it wanted to probe a larger conspiracy against the government of India and to ascertain the alleged role of Khalistani elements.





The police told the court that the activist allegedly edited the toolkit on February 3 and many other people were involved in the matter.





Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she edited only two lines and wanted to support the farmers agitation, according to an ANI report.





Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Court Complex allowed the police to quiz Disha Ravi for five days.





According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key lead in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation that she edited the toolkit and added some lines to it before spreading it further.





She has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to sedition, hatching a criminal conspiracy and promotion of enmity among groups.





The toolkit, cops said, predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence. Specific plans about January 26 were mentioned in the document which Thunberg deleted shortly after uploading it and posted an "edited" version later.





Shortly after it was uploaded, crucial portions of the document were being erased and edited, a development which raised alarms and promoted the social media monitoring team of Delhi Police and its cyber cell to initiate a probe.







