



Iran’s Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, has strongly advocated for India to play an enhanced and more active role in promoting peace and stability in West Asia, particularly amid escalating conflicts involving Israel, Palestine, and Lebanon. Speaking at the ‘Voices of Conscience:





A solidarity gathering for Palestine’ in New Delhi, Elahi emphasised that, as a major power with influential ties to both Israel and Palestine, India is uniquely positioned to mediate and help de-escalate the ongoing crisis.





Elahi highlighted India’s historical support for the Palestinian cause through its leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as its strong diplomatic relations with Israel. He suggested that these relationships enable India to act as a credible intermediary, urging it to use its influence to convince Israel to halt its military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.





The ambassador described the ongoing violence in Gaza as a “genocide” and called on countries with good relations with Israel, like India, to pressure Israeli leadership to stop the bloodshed.





The Iranian envoy also addressed strategic cooperation between India and Iran, particularly referencing the Chabahar Port project. He noted that Chabahar has remained operational even during conflict, with transit rates increasing annually, and that it will soon be connected to Iran’s national railway network. This port is seen as a vital link for India to access Central Asia and Eurasia, and its development is a cornerstone of India-Iran relations.





Regarding Iran’s recent military actions, Elahi clarified that Iran’s strikes against Israel were retaliatory and ceased once Israeli aggression stopped. He accused Israel of repeatedly breaking ceasefires in both Gaza and Lebanon, stressing that Iran remains vigilant and prepared for any scenario.





Elahi also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US and the nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a misuse of the concept of peace. He further mentioned Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing dissatisfaction with the agency’s actions and a parliamentary bill mandating the halt of cooperation.





The Iranian ambassador’s remarks underscore a belief that India’s unique diplomatic standing and regional influence could be pivotal in facilitating dialogue, urging restraint, and ultimately contributing to the restoration of peace and stability in West Asia. Iran has formally invited India to leverage its capabilities for de-escalation and to act as a “voice of the Global South” in the region’s affairs.





Based On ANI Report





