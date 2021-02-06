







Bangalore – Lockheed Martin signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to explore industrial opportunities today at Aero India 2021. Lockheed Martin is strengthening and growing its relationships with Indian industry to generate jobs and economic benefits in support of “Make in India, Self-Reliant India, and Start-Up India” initiatives, as well as in support of India’s air power mission.





"We are excited to explore potential opportunities with HAL, one of the largest aerospace companies in Asia," said JR McDonald, Vice President of Business Development – Integrated Fighter Group, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "We are committed to continuing to integrate Indian industry into our aerospace and defence ecosystem and demonstrating Lockheed Martin`s commitment to India now and in the decades to come.”





Mr. R. Madhavan, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, said: “HAL is looking forward to working with Lockheed Martin to continue addressing domestic and international market needs in the aerospace and defence sector.”





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.





