



A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army is carrying out the operation





A fierce encounter broke out in south Kashmir's Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday and some unidentified terrorists are believed to be trapped at the moment. According to reports, the Indian Army received the information of the terrorists' presence in the residential area which was cordoned off late on Thursday.

#Encounter has started at Kakapora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 1, 2021

A massive cordon and search operation has also been launched in the area to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area.





The encounter is underway in Kakapora area of Pulwama district and it is believed that 3 unidentified terrorists were hiding in the area. The joint operation is being conducted by the Indian Army, CRPF and the J&K Police. In a recent update, security forces have eliminated 1 terrorists and operation is underway.





Last week, there have been three attacks in Srinagar and Sopore by terrorists. Earlier on March 29, the terrorists attacked BJP state secretary and BDC chairman Farida Khan in Sopore. Two including a PSO were killed in this attack. The terrorists attack happened when the BJP leader was attending a meeting in Dakbangala.








