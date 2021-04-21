



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi are scheduled to meet virtually on April 24 to discuss issues of mutual interest such as taking forward the Quad initiative, increasing investment co-operation, development in the Covid-19 situation, and setting the stage for talks between the two Prime Ministers in the next two weeks, sources told BusinessLine.





“Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga is supposed to visit India for an in-person meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the end of this month or in early May and there have been no changes in the plans yet. But the Japanese side has said that they are watching the Covid-19 situation and will proceed accordingly. There is also the option of a virtual meeting if the situation so warrants,” a person tracking the development said.







