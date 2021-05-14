



In a positive development, the United States (US) based aerospace and defence major Boeing’s India unit is set to build a 200-bed ICU hospital in Uttar Pradesh (UP)’s Gorakhpur district to help augment the State’s capacity to cope against the surging fresh cases of COVID-19.





Boeing India will set up the hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College. UP Government announced the development and also shared that Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath had himself inspected the site of the proposed hospital.





It should be noted that the development comes just days after Karnataka’s CM BS Yediyurappa had announced that Boeing India will be setting up a 200-bed oxygenated bed hospital facility at Bangalore’s Yelahanka.





The Bangalore will come up at the KPCL site in Yelahanka where there is an assured oxygen supply from the KPCL gas plant. CM Yediyurappa had then emphasised that this would lessen the load on the existing oxygen supplies in the State.





Boeing had set up its India unit in 2003 and is headquartered in New Delhi. It also operates a joint venture with the TATA Group called Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited.







