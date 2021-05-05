



LONDON: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will have his first interaction with the G7 leaders in London on Tuesday evening, when he joins foreign ministers from some of the world's leading democracies to agree on decisive action on the most critical global issues such as threats to democracy.





In the first major in-person diplomatic gathering since the coronavirus pandemic began and the first gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers since 2019, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead discussions on pressing geopolitical issues that threaten to undermine democracy, freedoms and human rights.





This includes relations with Russia, China, and Iran as well as the crisis in Myanmar, the violence in Ethiopia and the ongoing war in Syria.





At the end of a daylong set of sessions at Lancaster House in London involving foreign ministers from the G7 countries–Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US, UK and the European Union (EU)–ministers from guest countries India, Australia, the Republic of Korea and South Africa and the Chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting will join the discussions at a working dinner for the first time as the focus shifts to the Indo-Pacific region.







