The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with Mahindra Telephonics to procure 11 airport surveillance radars for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, according to an official statement.





Installation of these radars will increase the air domain awareness around airfields and enhance safety and efficiency in flying operations of the Navy and the Coast Guard, it noted.





These 11 monopulse secondary surveillance radars are much more accurate compared to the conventional ones when there are several aircraft in close proximity in a specific area of airspace.





“The procurement, at a cost of Rs 323.47 crore, will be made under the ‘Buy and Make’ category,” the Defence Ministry’s statement noted.





Under the ‘Buy and Make’ category of defence procurement, initial purchase of equipment can be done from a foreign company, followed by indigenous production through an Indian company in a phased manner involving ‘Transfer of Technology’ of critical technologies according to “specified range, depth and scope”.





The Ministry of Defence said the signing of this contract between it and Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Limited is an achievement of the Central government towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (self-reliant India campaign) and the objectives envisaged in it.





“This would enable absorption of technology, skill development, indigenous manufacture and boosting of employment opportunities, it added.







