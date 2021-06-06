



India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Kuwait next week, as the country steps in to help India amid the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.





In fact, India and Kuwait established a maritime bridge for the transportation of medical oxygen and oxygen carrying equipment. The bridge saw Indian Navy ships bringing key supplies under its Operation Samudra Setu II.





On May 12, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Kuwait FM Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah had spoken to each other during which the former thanked the latter for assistance.





EAM had tweeted, "A warm call today with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Conveyed our appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that is enabling smooth oxygen flow."





On May 27, Indian Navy Ship INS Shardul had reached Kochi with 270 Metric Tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen from Kuwait and UAE including 11 International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) containers, two semi-trailers and 1200 Oxygen cylinders. Kuwait had sent 185 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen in seven ISO Tanks of 20 MT capacity and three semi-trailers of 25 MT capacity each, around 1,000 oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators.





As part of solidarity for India, the iconic Kuwait Towers were lit in Indian flag's colours amid the Covid crisis with a message in Hindi 'कुवैत आपके साथ है' (Kuwait stands with you).







