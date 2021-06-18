



by Brig Arun Bajpai



On 16 June 2021 in Pakistan national assembly it was free for all, Netas of opposition parties were throwing budget copies on the face of ruling party Netas, who were returning these missiles thrown at them with gusto. It then got down to beating each other up. Four Netas of opposition and three Netas of ruling party were thrown out. Whole world was watching it .This is not the first time it has happened in Pakistan national assembly, earlier also world has seen similar happenings. However this time this is happening when Pakistan is continuing in Grey list for quite some time, it is penniless and rebel movements in Pakistani provinces of Sind, and Baluchistan are at the peak , in Punjab province also Tehreek-e-Labbaik are demanding separation.





What is even more pathetic is that while US has 30 corer population India has 137 corer, total deaths in India are about 3 lakhs while in US the deaths are six times more, but Indian Gaddar writers and journalists in lure of their articles getting published in US media with they getting 500-1000 dollars each, articles have been publishing in US media as also photos of bodies being burnt in cremation grounds, floating in Ganges river etc as if everything is finished in India. it is even so degrading that certain Muslim organisations of Pakistan disguised as Indians and posing as Indians, saying that India needs help in oxygen and medicines collected lot of money from American Indians who donated with whole heart, but they sent this entire money to terror organisations in Pakistan since Pakistan economy is on verge of collapse and was not able to look after and pay their Jihadis. Now US police is investigating this issue and has filed an FIR against these Pakistani groups.





Why I am saying that Pakistan is breaking up for this we will have to peep into history. Lord Mountbatten had come to India with clear mind about two nation concept since he wanted Pakistan to be created and Gilgit, POK area of J&K he wanted with Pakistan because West felt that they needed this area. Nehru the first PM of India got enamoured with wife of Mountbatten by design or otherwise God knows and only listened to Him. Nehru and Mountbatten knew that Pakistanis will attack Kashmir but all he did was to thwart Maharaja Hari Singh the ruler of J&K till POK and Gilgit were captured by Pakistanis. He then in 1948 went to UN against Army advice and when Pakistani Army was running back. Pakistani first constitution came into being in 1956. However it lasted for just up to 1962 as it was suspended because East Pakistan and now Bangladesh was against it and they wanted East Pakistan as autonomous which was not agreed by West Pakistan. Then new Constitution for Pakistan was redrafted and it lasted till 1967.





In 1970 elections were held for combined Pakistan and Awami Muslim League of Mujabir Rehman of East Pakistan won 167 seats ten more than half way mark. However Yaha khan then President of Pakistan and Mr ZA Bhutto refused to acknowledge this fact and Sheikh Mujibur Rehman then was revolting. India supported East Pakistan while Iran supported West Pakistan the Bhutto, Yaha khan coterie. Instead of taking necessary actions within its own country Pakistan attacked India and rest of history is known to all. Bangladesh came into being in Dec 1971.





This incident of throwing papers against opposition benches has happened in Pakistan number of times and each time something new in terms of new constitution or break up of Pakistan has taken place. So is Pakistan breaking again? Yes in my perception this is now happening. At this juncture when this has happened, Pakistan economy is continuing in doll drums. Today Pakistan has no money. Corruption in Pakistan has crossed all limits. Baluch freedom movement and Sind freedom movements are in full swing. Taliban, basically composed of Pashtuns are now demanding greater Pashtunistan which means joining 50% of Afghanistan with large tracts of Pakistan. It is the Punjab elite which rules Pakistan, Pakistani Army is 70% of Punjabis, and then Tehreek-e-Labbaik again from Punjab is demanding separation. In other words chances of Pakistan continuing as one entity are very bleak. Let us see what future foretells for Pakistan.





