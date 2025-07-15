



Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the second edition of the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam, underscoring the event’s role as a catalyst for transforming the Bay of Bengal into a vibrant hub for global trade and tourism.





The two-day conclave brought together policymakers, maritime experts, port authorities, private sector stakeholders, and academic scholars from all seven BIMSTEC nations—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—to advance regional maritime connectivity, port cooperation, and sustainable development.





Sonowal emphasised that the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Cooperation (AMTC) agreement serves as a strategic blueprint to unlock the immense potential of the Blue Economy in the region. He highlighted the importance of seamless, eco-friendly, and cost-effective maritime connectivity, stating, “Sea doesn’t separate, but rather connects us closely. It is seamless.





It is eco-friendly, and it is cost-effective. In many ways, it is always beneficial for all of us”. The conclave aims to operationalise the newly signed AMTC, facilitate dialogue on port-led development, and foster deeper integration in maritime trade, logistics, cruise tourism, and skill development.





A major announcement at the conclave was the establishment of the BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre under the Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT) at the Maritime Training Institute in Powai, Mumbai.





This centre is envisioned as a catalyst for harmonising maritime policies, advancing digital and green transformation, and building the skills and capacity of the regional maritime workforce. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the centre aims to reduce trade costs, enhance connectivity, and position the Bay of Bengal as a sustainable hub for regional and global trade.





The conclave also spotlighted the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project as a transformative initiative, connecting India’s Northeast to the Bay of Bengal and significantly reducing transit time and trade costs. Sonowal described Kaladan as a model for seamless regional connectivity across BIMSTEC, capable of catalysing inclusive growth and deepening integration with neighboring countries.





Key sessions at the conclave focused on boosting private sector investment, advancing public-private partnerships (PPPs), harmonising customs and logistics, and unlocking the potential of cruise tourism through joint branding and sustainable cruise routes. Deliberations also included plans for port-linked industrial zones, digital integration, and green shipping innovation. Emphasis was placed on upskilling the maritime workforce and enhancing hinterland connectivity, all aimed at creating a resilient, future-ready maritime ecosystem.





Sonowal’s vision aligns with India’s “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” policies, positioning BIMSTEC nations as pivotal partners in regional prosperity. The conclave’s outcomes are expected to pave the way for resilient maritime ecosystems, robust regional connectivity, and a shared future of prosperity, innovation, and sustainability in the Bay of Bengal.





Based On ANI Report







