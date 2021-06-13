



The troops of India and China are engaged into border standoff at multiple locations in the eastern Ladakh since May last year





New Delhi: Top echelons of Indian Army will discuss the past events and emerging security threats, including the ongoing tussle between India and China in eastern Ladakh during their two day apex-level biannual Commanders’ Conference, starting from June 16.





It was supposed to take place in April-May but had to cancel it due to increase in second variant of Covid-19 cases across the country.





In the conference, Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Vice Chief Lt Gen CP Mohanty and C-in-Cs of 6 operational and regional commands and 1 training command will participate to discuss issues which also include human resource management, logistic, communication, modernisation of the force among others.





The top commanders will also discuss the ceasefire announced between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control in February this year. No cases of ceasefire violation have been reported since.





The troops of India and China are engaged into border standoff at multiple locations in the eastern Ladakh since May last year.





The two countries have disengaged from Pangong Tso areas so far. However, the discussions on other friction points are yet to take place.







