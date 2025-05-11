Hours after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire following days of intense military escalation, India accused Pakistan of violating the agreement on Saturday evening. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement around 11 pm, highlighting that in the three hours following the ceasefire understanding between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries, there had been repeated breaches of the agreement. Misri emphasised that these violations were taken "very, very seriously" by India and assured that the armed forces were responding "adequately and appropriately" to the provocations.





The violations reportedly included the sighting and interception of drones in multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, as well as in parts of Gujarat. Explosions were heard in Srinagar and Jammu, with witnesses and authorities describing projectiles and flashes lighting up the night sky-scenes reminiscent of the previous days’ hostilities.





According to Indian Army sources, Pakistan had deployed around 500 drones targeting 24 cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with Indian air defences successfully neutralizing the aerial threat.





Misri called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and to handle the situation with "seriousness and responsibility." He reiterated that Indian armed forces were maintaining a strong vigil and had been instructed to respond forcefully to any further breaches along both the International Border and the Line of Control.





While India maintained that Pakistan had breached the ceasefire, Pakistan’s Information Minister denied any violations, insisting that Islamabad remained committed to the truce and instead blamed India for any alleged infractions. The situation underscored the fragility of the ceasefire, which had brought a brief sense of relief and celebration in the region after days of deadly exchanges and heightened fears of a broader conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





Despite the ceasefire, punitive measures such as trade halts and VISA cancellations remained in place, and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India continued, reflecting the deep mistrust and unresolved tensions between the two countries. The developments highlighted both the urgency and the challenges of maintaining peace along one of the world’s most volatile borders.



