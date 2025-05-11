Pakistan Violates Bilateral Understanding Just Hours After Ceasefire Agreement Was Announced
The sources pointed out that the discussion on a ceasefire was initiated by Pakistan
Hours after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire following days of intense military escalation, India accused Pakistan of violating the agreement on Saturday evening. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement around 11 pm, highlighting that in the three hours following the ceasefire understanding between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries, there had been repeated breaches of the agreement. Misri emphasised that these violations were taken "very, very seriously" by India and assured that the armed forces were responding "adequately and appropriately" to the provocations.
The violations reportedly included the sighting and interception of drones in multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, as well as in parts of Gujarat. Explosions were heard in Srinagar and Jammu, with witnesses and authorities describing projectiles and flashes lighting up the night sky-scenes reminiscent of the previous days’ hostilities.
According to Indian Army sources, Pakistan had deployed around 500 drones targeting 24 cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with Indian air defences successfully neutralizing the aerial threat.
Misri called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and to handle the situation with "seriousness and responsibility." He reiterated that Indian armed forces were maintaining a strong vigil and had been instructed to respond forcefully to any further breaches along both the International Border and the Line of Control.
While India maintained that Pakistan had breached the ceasefire, Pakistan’s Information Minister denied any violations, insisting that Islamabad remained committed to the truce and instead blamed India for any alleged infractions. The situation underscored the fragility of the ceasefire, which had brought a brief sense of relief and celebration in the region after days of deadly exchanges and heightened fears of a broader conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Despite the ceasefire, punitive measures such as trade halts and VISA cancellations remained in place, and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India continued, reflecting the deep mistrust and unresolved tensions between the two countries. The developments highlighted both the urgency and the challenges of maintaining peace along one of the world’s most volatile borders.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, said, the ground forces are keeping a strong vigil and appropriate steps are being taken.
Full Statement of Foreign Secretary
For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious note of these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control. Thank You.
Agencies
No comments:
Post a Comment