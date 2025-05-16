



3nm Chip Design Marks a New Frontier in India’s Semiconductor Innovation: Union Minister Vaishnaw





Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today inaugurated two new state-of-the-art design facilities of Renesas Electronics India Private Limited, located in Noida and Bengaluru. Highlighting the uniqueness of the new facility, Shri Vaishnaw informed that this is India’s first design center to work on cutting-edge 3 nano-metre chip design, a milestone that places India firmly in the global league of semiconductor innovation. “Designing at 3nm is truly next-generation. We’ve done 7nm and 5nm earlier, but this marks a new frontier,” he said, according to a report by PIB newsletter publication.





The Minister also elaborated on India’s holistic semiconductor strategy encompassing design, fabrication, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), equipment, chemicals, and gas supply chains. He cited industry confidence witnessed at global platforms like Davos and mentioned significant investments already being made by companies such as Applied Materials and Lam Research. Highlighting the growing momentum in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, the Minister said that the inauguration of this major Semiconductor Design Centre in Uttar Pradesh is a critical step towards developing a pan India ecosystem that harnesses the rich talent available across the country.





To further strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem, the Government of India has been actively encouraging the development of semiconductor design centres in India. The Minister announced the launch of a new semiconductor learning kit aimed at enhancing practical hardware skills among engineering students. He also said that 270+ academic institutions that have already received advanced EDA (Electronic, Design, Automation) software tools under the India Semiconductor Mission will also receive these hands-on hardware kits. "This integration of software and hardware learning will create truly industry-ready engineers. We are not just building infrastructure but investing in long-term talent development,” he said. Shri Vaishnaw praised CDAC and the ISM team for their efficient execution and reaffirmed the government's commitment to nurturing India into a global semiconductor leader.





Shri Vaishnaw further expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for including semiconductors as a strategic focus area under his broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. “Within just three years, India’s semiconductor industry has moved from a nascent stage to an emerging global hub, and is now poised for long-term, sustainable growth,” he said. He also added “With manufacturing of electronic products in smart phones, laptops, servers, medical equipment, defense equipment, automobiles and many other sectors, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase exponentially. Therefore, this momentum for growth of semiconductor industry is timely,”





On this occasion CEO & MD Renesas Electronics, Shri Hidetoshi Shibata said that India is a strategic cornerstone for our company, with growing contributions in embedded systems, software, and system innovation. He emphasised Renesas' commitment to expanding end-to-end semiconductor capabilities in India, from architecture to testing, while supporting over 250 academic institutions and numerous start-ups through Government-backed initiatives like Chips to Start-Up (C2S) Program & Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme. He added that India’s talent strength and shared Indo-Japan strategic interests will help reinvent the global semiconductor lifecycle.





About Renesas Electronics





Renesas is an embedded semiconductor solution provider driven by its Purpose 'To Make Our Lives Easier.' As the industry’s leading expert in embedded processing with unmatched quality and system-level know-how, we have evolved to provide scalable and comprehensive semiconductor solutions for automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT industries based on the broadest product portfolio, including High Performance Computing, Embedded Processing, Analog & Connectivity, and Power. Renesas, a niche product designer, is setting up a design center with facilities in Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad.





