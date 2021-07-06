



At least six people were injured, including one critically, in an explosion in front of Askari Park on Quetta's Airport Road on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Baluchistan said .





Baluchistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove said a convoy of six Pakistan Army vehicles was passing on the road when the bomb — fitted in a motorcycle — detonated.





"Four to five kg of explosive material was used in the bomb. Five security officials were injured in the blast and were taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH)," he told reporters.





"India is using Afghanistan's land to conduct attacks in [Pakistan]. Peace in Baluchistan will only come from peace in Afghanistan," he added.





Last week, five Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in Sibi district's Sangan area.





Earlier in June, four soldiers from FC Baluchistan, including a junior commissioned officer, had been killed in a blast on the Marget-Quetta Road.





According to the ISPR, terrorists had used an improvised explosive device to target the FC troops who were employed on the road for security of Marget mines.





In February, five FC members were martyred and two others injured in two attacks in different areas of Baluchistan.





Agencies



