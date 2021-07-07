



Low flying buzzing drones with little or no sound can be a nightmare for security forces as they are difficult to detect and can be tools to carry out destruction. This was most recently seen in the attack on the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu on June 27.





A drone's ability to fly low makes it difficult to be caught by radars. Besides, it produces very little sound while operating, which adds to the stealth that makes its detection a challenge.





Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane has sounded a warning that drones will continue to be used by state and non-state actors. It is in this backdrop that India needs to ramp up its anti-drone capabilities and look for solutions from within and outside to combat the menace.





India saw a small trailer of drone warfare as two bombs were dropped at the high security air force station of Jammu on June 27.







