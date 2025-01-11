



The upcoming Aero-India 2025 exhibition, scheduled for February, will feature the debut of Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet, marking a significant moment in India's defence landscape. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India around this time, potentially offering the Su-57 as part of a broader defence cooperation deal. This visit is seen as an opportunity to strengthen the long-standing defence ties between India and Russia, particularly as India seeks to modernize its aging fleet of fighter jets amid rising regional tensions, especially with China's military advancements.





The interesting factor to note is that Russian President Putin may renew his pitch to sell the steal jets to IAF.





The Su-57: Features And Capabilities





The Sukhoi Su-57 is Russia's first fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed to compete with advanced aircraft like the American F-35. It boasts several key features:





Stealth Technology: Designed to evade radar detection.





Super Manoeuvrability: Capable of high agility in combat situations.





Advanced Avionics: Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and weapon systems.





Despite these capabilities, the Su-57 has faced scrutiny regarding its operational effectiveness. Reports have highlighted issues with build quality and concerns about its performance in combat scenarios, particularly in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine where it has been used primarily from standoff distances.





Strategic Implications For India





India's consideration of the Su-57 comes at a time when it is also evaluating the F-35 as a potential addition to its air force. The decision to pursue either aircraft involves weighing several factors:





Indigenous Production: There are discussions about co-manufacturing the Su-57 under India's "Make in India" initiative, which could enhance local industry capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign technology.





Comparison with F-35: Analysts are debating whether the Su-57 or F-35 would better serve India's strategic needs, particularly given delays in India's own fighter jet programs like the Tejas Mark 1A and AMCA.





Stealth Capabilities

F-35 Lightning II: The F-35 is widely recognized for its superior stealth technology, featuring a very low radar cross-section (RCS) estimated at around 0.005 m². This allows it to operate effectively in contested environments and engage targets without being detected. Its design emphasizes stealth for ground attack roles, enabling it to strike first in aerial combat scenarios, which is a critical advantage in modern warfare.

Sukhoi Su-57: While the Su-57 incorporates stealth features, its RCS is reportedly larger than that of the F-35, leading some experts to question its effectiveness in stealth operations. The Su-57 is designed for versatility and can engage targets from various angles, but its overall stealth performance is considered inferior due to a larger radar signature.

Design And Performance

Speed And Manoeuvrability: The Su-57 can reach speeds of Mach 2, making it faster than the F-35, which tops out at Mach 1.6. This speed could provide tactical advantages in certain combat scenarios. However, the F-35's advanced avionics and sensor fusion capabilities enhance its situational awareness, allowing pilots to make informed decisions even if it is slower.

Operational Roles: The F-35 is primarily designed for multi-role missions including air superiority, ground attack, and electronic warfare, with a strong emphasis on stealth. In contrast, the Su-57 is marketed as a multi-role fighter capable of air-to-air combat as well as ground and maritime strikes. However, its production numbers are limited compared to the F-35, which has over 1,000 units in service globally





Potential Outcomes





If Putin offers the Su-57 during his visit, it could lead to:





A renewed commitment to defence collaboration between India and Russia.





Enhanced capabilities for the Indian Air Force (IAF) through advanced technology.





However, there are concerns about whether acquiring the Su-57 aligns with India's long-term strategy for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The decision will likely hinge on balancing immediate needs against future aspirations for indigenous production capabilities.





The clash of interests surrounding the Su-57 and F-35 at Aero-India 2025 reflects broader geopolitical dynamics and India's strategic calculations in response to regional security challenges.





Impact On India-US Relation If India Acquires Su-57





India's potential acquisition of the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter could significantly impact its relationship with the United States, given the complexities of geopolitical dynamics and defence partnerships.





Geopolitical Context





1. Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA): The U.S. has imposed sanctions on countries that engage in significant transactions with Russia, particularly through CAATSA. India has previously been exempted from these sanctions for acquiring the S-400 missile defence system, but further purchases from Russia, such as the Su-57, might provoke a stronger response from Washington, risking economic sanctions and straining bilateral relations.





2. Balancing Relationships: India's defence procurement strategy has traditionally involved balancing relationships between multiple powers, including Russia and the U.S. Acquiring the Su-57 could reinforce India's ties with Russia, counterbalancing its growing military cooperation with Western nations like the U.S. and France. This dual approach is crucial for India as it seeks to maintain strategic autonomy while enhancing its defence capabilities.





Strategic Implications





1. Dependency on Foreign Technology: Relying on the Su-57 may deepen India's dependency on Russian technology, which contradicts its goals for self-reliance as outlined in the "Make in India" initiative. This dependency could limit India's strategic flexibility and decision-making autonomy in defence matters.





2. Impact on U.S.-India Defence Collaboration: Should India proceed with the Su-57 deal, it might complicate ongoing defence collaborations with the U.S., including potential access to advanced technologies like the F-35. The U.S. may reconsider its willingness to share sensitive military technologies if India continues to engage deeply with Russian defence products.





India's acquisition of the Su-57 could strain its relationship with the U.S., complicating its defence procurement strategy while also reinforcing ties with Russia. The decision will have significant implications for India's strategic autonomy and its ability to navigate complex international relations amidst evolving security dynamics.





