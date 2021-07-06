Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat (left) with Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria





India’s wars show that its air force has exerted a decisive edge on the outcome of land battles whenever it was deployed by the political executive





Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s July 2 statement terming the Indian Air Force (IAF) a ‘support arm’ has triggered a controversy. For the IAF, which prides itself as a distinct strategic service, it is a realisation of its worst fears—it will be swallowed by the dominant army when the first two land-based theatre commands are set up by 2023.





The army’s point is that air power must be used in support of land operations and cannot operate independently. A bombing campaign by itself cannot win a war. It has to be conducted in concert with ground operations by the army, which ultimately captures and holds territory. This is true globally, which is why Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime has survived a decade of bombings and Israel’s air force has been unable to completely neutralise the militant group Hamas operating out of Gaza.



