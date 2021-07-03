



New Delhi: The preliminary probe into the Indian Air Force base attack has revealed that it was the handiwork of the Pakistan backed terror group, Lashkar-e-Tayiba.





It has been learnt that the attack was aimed at targeting the Air Traffic Control. Two explosions were reported on Sunday. While one targeted the ATC, the other was aimed at hitting an IAF chopper.





The suspected drones used in Sunday's attack dropped an explosive on the roof of a building at the station. Another explosive meant to target an aircraft missed the target and exploded in an open area, the source cited above said.





Investigations have found that TNT was used in the explosives in the attack. There were four kilograms of TNT in one explosive, while the other had 5 kilograms.





Sources say that the drone that was used to drop the explosives took off from a nearby area. Further investigations continue.





Meanwhile, a major threat was averted thanks to the alertness and proactive approach of the Indian security forces who thwarted a drone attack in the military area of Jammu.





Two separate drone activities were spotted over the Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by the troops on June 28. Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) said that a high alert was sounded immediately and the Quick Reaction Teams engaged them wit firing.





Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops.





The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress, Lt Col Anand also said.





Pakistan and its stooges in India have been using drones to carry out attacks and also transport arms and ammunition. The latest incident comes a day after it was reported that the Indian Air Force Base in Jammu witnessed attacks that were carried out by drones.







