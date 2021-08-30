



NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for India and the Government has been compelled to rethink its strategy.





Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for India and the Union government has been forced to rethink its strategy in view of the latest developments since the Taliban took over on August 15.





"The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us... These situations have forced our country to rethink its strategy. We are changing our strategy and the formation of QUAD underlines this strategy," Rajnath Singh said.





He said, "The Defence Ministry is very seriously considering the formation of Integrated Battle Groups. Quick decision-making is an important factor during wars. These groups will not only facilitate faster decision-making but also increase the number of integrated fighting units."





On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.





The conversation came two days after a suicide bombing just outside the Kabul airport killed 13 American troops and around 170 Afghan people.





"Spoke to US Secretary of State Blinken. Continued our discussions on Afghanistan. Also exchanged views on the agenda of UNSC," Jaishankar tweeted.





On his part, the US Secretary of State said he and Jaishankar discussed shared priorities of the two countries including continued coordination on Afghanistan.





"Spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today to discuss our shared priorities including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership," Blinken said on Twitter.





Separately, spokesperson in the US State Department Ned Price said Blinken and Jaishankar agreed to remain "closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership."





Following the Kabul bombing, India said the attack reinforced the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism. The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack.







