Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott will visit India in early August to hold talks on trade and economic partnership with ministers and business leaders.





During his visit, he is expected to meet various ministers and business leaders to progress Australia’s ambitious agenda to energise and expand bilateral trade and investment relationship with India.





The Australian government has partly supported Abbott’s trip to India.





Earlier, during a virtual conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, India and Australia had signed seven agreements, including one on defence and mining.





The two nations also decided to expand defence cooperation by enhancing the scope of military exercises and engagement activities to build new ways to address shared security issues.







