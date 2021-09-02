



Helicopter Crash: The army helicopter had to force-land in in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.





Two pilots were killed after an army helicopter crashed into the hills near Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir today.





Officials said the pilots of the Army Aviation helicopter, both Majors, were critically injured.





Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput were pulled out of the chopper and taken to hospital.





"We shifted them to hospital but unfortunately both lost their lives," a senior Army officer said.





Visuals shared on social media showed the wrecked helicopter, a Cheetah, on a hillside and locals trying to pull out the pilots.





This is second army helicopter crash in the last seven weeks in Jammu and Kashmir.





The incident took place around 10.30 am, officials said.







