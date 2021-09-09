



NEW DELHI: It will be a major addition to India's air-defence system, to protect the armed forces against air and missile attacks. The first MR-SAM or the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile, developed jointly by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be handed over to the Indian Air Force at its base in Jaisalmer tomorrow reported It will be a major addition to India's air-defence system, to protect the armed forces against air and missile attacks. The first MR-SAM or the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile, developed jointly by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be handed over to the Indian Air Force at its base in Jaisalmer tomorrow reported Times Now.





MRSAM is a high-response, quick-reaction, vertically-launched supersonic missile designed to neutralise enemy aerial threats — missiles, aircraft, guided bombs and helicopters. It is used by army, navy and air force as different variants and the missile has a range up to 70 km.





Chairman and managing director of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that MRSAM is one of the best examples of joint development of a weapon system. The navy order has been completed and now both army and air force program are moving simultaneously.





The missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. It is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase, he said, in a press release.





It has been designed with active radio frequency seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability. BDL is a manufacturer and supplier of guided missiles, underwater weapons, air-borne products and allied defence equipment for armed forces.







