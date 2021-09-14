



Team specially abled persons celebrating victory after scaling Siachen Glacier on Monday





LEH: History was created when today a team of eight specially-abled people reached the Kumar Post at 15,632 feet on the Siachen Glacier, thereby creating a world record as it is the first time a group of such people climbed the world’s highest battlefield.





The expedition was named ‘Operation Blue Freedom’ had started last month on August 15 at the Siachen base camp. The expedition was put together by ‘Team CLAW’ (Conquer Land Air Water) who endeavour to empower those with disabilities. After the Indian Army gave its nod to the group to scale Siachen glacier, the team started preparations for the trek.





Team CLAW’-a team of Armed Forces veterans then selected people who were to undertake the expedition till Kumar Post.





Upon accomplishing the target, the Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted that the Army’s special forces veterans from CLAW Global and the grit of the team made Operation Blue Freedom a grand success’.





“A World record was created today when 8 specially-abled people reached Kumar Post at 15632 feet on Siachen glacier. #IndianArmy special forces veterans from @CLAW_Global and the grit of the team made Operation Blue Freedom a grand success,” Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted.







