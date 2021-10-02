



New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet venture Starlink is mulling to start broadband services in India from December next year, subject to the government approval, a senior company representative said on Friday. Starlink Country Director India, Sanjay Bhargava, in a LinkedIn post, stated that the pre-orders from India have crossed 5,000 and the company is willing to work with rural constituencies for providing broadband services.





He also mentioned that, "Our stretch target is to have 2,00,000 terminals active in India in December 2022. Actual numbers maybe much lower than that or even zero if we do not get government approval but it is very unlikely that we will exceed 2,00,000."





Starlink is charging "a deposit of $99 (around ₹ 7,350) per user" and says that the speed currently "varies between 50 and 150 megabit per second (mbps)" in beta stage. "Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis," the company added.





Mr Musk, last month, had hinted that Starlink may "come out of beta" stage in October.





Starlink, in a pre-order note, stated that the company's presence is in many countries and the more pre-orders it gets from India, it will be easier for it to get government approval.





"The government approval process is complex. So far there is no application pending with the government, so the ball is in our court to apply for consideration which we are working on. Our approach will be to get pilot approval quickly if pan India approval will take long. We are optimistic that we will get approval for a pilot program or pan India approval in the next few months," the satellite company added.





Starlink is yet to apply for a license through an official route.





The note further mentioned that the "global pre-orders have crossed 5,00,000 and around 1,00,000 terminals are active so there's a big global backlog."







