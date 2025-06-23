



The imminent induction of the latest TEJAS fighter jet into the Indian Air Force (IAF) marks a transformative chapter in India’s aerial defence capabilities and its quest for self-reliance in military technology.





The TEJAS, an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), is now being equipped with advanced Israeli radar and electronic warfare systems, elevating its combat readiness and operational flexibility at a time of heightened tensions with neighbouring Pakistan and China.





At the heart of this upgrade is the integration of the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, developed by ELTA Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries. This radar system represents a quantum leap over traditional mechanically scanned radars, offering the ability to simultaneously track multiple aerial, ground, and sea-based targets with remarkable precision and speed.





AESA radars are also inherently more resistant to detection and jamming, granting the TEJAS a significant stealth and survivability advantage in contested airspace. The UTTAM AESA, an indigenous Indian radar, is also being incorporated, providing redundancy and further strengthening the aircraft’s electronic shield. Together, these systems ensure that TEJAS pilots enjoy unparalleled situational awareness and can respond swiftly and decisively to emerging threats.





Complementing the advanced radar suite is a sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) system, which includes a self-protection jammer, radar warning receiver, and optional external electronic countermeasure (ECM) pods.





These systems work in concert to disrupt enemy radars, confuse incoming missiles, and alert pilots to imminent threats, thereby greatly enhancing the aircraft’s survivability in modern combat scenarios. Additionally, TEJAS pilots benefit from an advanced helmet-mounted display system developed by Elbit Systems of Israel, which provides critical data and targeting information directly within the pilot’s field of view, further augmenting combat effectiveness.





The latest TEJAS MK-1A, is also notable for its enhanced payload and mission flexibility. The integration of a dual-pylon configuration allows the aircraft to carry advanced air-to-air missiles such as the ASRAAM, known for its high speed and advanced imaging infrared seeker, giving TEJAS superior close-combat engagement capabilities.





Plans are underway to further expand the aircraft’s arsenal with the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile, which will enable long-range engagements and complement the existing close-combat capabilities.





A total of 83 upgraded TEJAS MK-1A aircraft will be equipped with these Israeli systems, most of which are being manufactured and assembled in India through strategic partnerships with local firms.





This approach not only supports the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative but also fosters the growth of India’s domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem. The collaboration with Israel has been particularly significant, as it has filled critical technology gaps left by previous setbacks with other international partners, such as France’s reluctance to share Rafale source codes and the United States’ restrictions on fighter engine technologies.





TEJAS’s advanced avionics, radar, and EW capabilities position it as a formidable platform against contemporary threats, especially those posed by China and Pakistan. The aircraft’s ability to detect, track, and engage multiple targets simultaneously, coupled with its enhanced survivability and mission flexibility, makes it a vital asset for the IAF as it seeks to replace its ageing fleet of MiG-21s and Jaguars. This modernisation is crucial for India, which currently operates only 31 combat squadrons—far below the ideal strength of 42 required for full operational readiness.





Looking ahead, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is already developing the next generation of TEJAS, which is expected to feature improved manoeuvrability, increased range, and canard wings for superior agility. International collaborations with Israeli, French, and American companies are likely to further enhance the aircraft’s lethality and operational versatility.





The induction of the latest TEJAS fighter jet, equipped with cutting-edge Israeli radar and electronic warfare systems, represents a major milestone in India’s defence modernisation and self-reliance. By reducing foreign dependence and strengthening indigenous capabilities, TEJAS not only bolsters India’s air-power but also signals a new era of technological growth and strategic autonomy in the country’s defence posture.





Based On A Organiser Report







