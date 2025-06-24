DRDO's HELINA ATGM undergoing live trials from RUDRA attack gunship





In a significant move to bolster India’s self-reliance in defence, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has offered 28 indigenously designed and developed weapon systems for emergency procurement by the Indian armed forces.





This initiative is closely aligned with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push and comes in the wake of the successful deployment of these systems during Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s robust response to the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent hostilities with Pakistan.





Under recently granted emergency procurement powers, the Army, Navy, and Air Force can swiftly acquire new weapons or replenish existing stocks, with each product’s procurement capped at ₹300 crore.





The DRDO’s list includes a diverse array of weaponry such as rockets, air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, laser-guided bombs, torpedoes, grenades, anti-drone systems, and advanced electronic warfare equipment.





Notable systems on offer include the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, MRSAM and Akash air defence systems, Pinaka rockets, Nag and HELINA anti-tank guided missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAW), long-range glide bombs, advanced lightweight torpedoes, and the next-generation Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS-NG).





The distribution of these systems is tailored to the operational needs of each service: 14 are earmarked for the Army, 8 for the Navy, and 6 for the Air Force. The DRDO has also provided the armed forces with a list of both public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private manufacturers authorized to produce these systems, ensuring procurement flexibility and transparency. For example, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited are among the key vendors identified for specific equipment.





This emergency procurement mechanism is designed to bypass traditional, often lengthy, acquisition processes, enabling delivery of critical systems within three to six months. The initiative is particularly timely, with the Indian military seeking rapid acquisitions valued at approximately ₹40,000 crore to address immediate operational demands under Operation Sindoor.





The successful performance of DRDO-developed weapons during recent operations, especially Operation Sindoor, has reinforced confidence in indigenous capabilities. These systems played a pivotal role in repelling Pakistani attacks and delivering effective retaliatory strikes, including the targeting of Pakistani airbases such as Murid and Nur Khan.





By rapidly equipping the armed forces with high-performance indigenous systems, India aims to reduce dependence on foreign defence imports, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and enhance its operational readiness and technological sovereignty. This strategic shift not only addresses immediate security challenges but also lays the foundation for long-term self-reliance in defence.





Based On ANI Report







