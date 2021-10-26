



The terrorists have been jailed by an NIA court in Delhi





New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi today sent four Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) terrorists to over a decade in jail for conspiring to commit terror activities in India and wage war against the Government of India.





Two terrorists - Md Shafi Shah and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar - have been sentenced for 12 years, while the other two - Talib Lali and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone - have been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.







