



A 50T Bollard Pull Tug, for INDIAN NAVY, constructed by M/s. Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. (HSL),Visakhapatnam and named “VEERAN” was Flagged off at HSL jetty on 22-10-2021.





The Vessel “VEERAN” is built under special survey of IRS Steel ship Rules and have been assigned with IRS class notation





The vessel particulars are: Overall Length 34.54 m, Breadth 11.26m , Depth 4.49m and with Gross Tonnage of 472.





The vessel is powered by two Main Engines made by Wartsila Italia Spa., Type:W8L26, Power: 2412KW per Engine. These Engines drive via Voith Schneider Propulsion unit. The Speed achieved for the vessel during sea trials was in excess of 13.5 Knots (25.0 km/h; 15.5 mph) against contractual speed of 12 Knots at 85% Maximum continuous rating and the Bollard pull achieved for the vessel is in excess of 53 T.





Upon delivery to Indian Navy the above vessel along with other IRS Steel ships (INS Himmat, INS Sahas and INS Dhiraj) are likely to play an important role in the handling of Aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and the upcoming indigenous vessel INS Vikrant.







