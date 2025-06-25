Despite a staggering 20% increase in defence spending for 2025-26—an extraordinary move amid persistent economic turmoil and record-high inflation—Islamabad’s multi-billion-dollar investments in Chinese naval hardware have consistently failed to deliver the promised combat readiness or reliability.

Pakistan’s ambitious drive to modernise its navy has become a source of mounting concern as its heavy reliance on Chinese-built warships and submarines exposes critical vulnerabilities in both operational effectiveness and strategic autonomy.





At the heart of these procurement woes are high-profile deals with China, notably the $5 billion Hangor-class submarine programme and the acquisition of Type 054A/P frigates. The Hangor project, intended to transform Pakistan’s underwater warfare capabilities, has been plagued by repeated delays, technological shortcomings, and persistent doubts over its operational performance.





The first four submarines, initially scheduled for delivery by 2023, have faced significant setbacks, pushing timelines well into the future and leaving the navy’s strategic posture in limbo.





Similarly, the Type 054A/P frigate programme, touted as a leap forward for Pakistan’s surface fleet, has encountered its own share of problems. While these vessels are equipped with modern weaponry and advanced systems, they have suffered from delivery delays and, more worryingly, have not demonstrated the level of reliability necessary for high-stakes maritime operations. Earlier Chinese-supplied platforms, such as the F-22P Zulfiquar-class frigates, have become notorious for defective missile systems—specifically the FM-90N, which has repeatedly malfunctioned due to flawed imaging technology.





Attempts to remedy these issues have been stymied by inadequate after-sales support and sluggish maintenance from Chinese manufacturers, often leaving the Pakistan Navy with warships that are only partially operational.





This pattern of underperformance is not unique to Pakistan. Other regional navies, including those of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have faced similar frustrations with Chinese naval exports, ranging from outdated technology to chronic maintenance challenges.





Even Thailand’s planned Yuan-class submarine purchase collapsed when Germany refused to supply critical engines, exposing China’s own dependence on foreign technology for key components.





The strategic risks of this procurement approach are profound. Over 80% of Pakistan’s military imports now originate from China, creating a dangerous dependency that undermines operational autonomy and exposes the navy to potential paralysis in crisis situations. Defence analysts warn that, rather than enhancing maritime security, these costly acquisitions are fast becoming liabilities—expensive assets that look impressive on paper but fail to deliver when it matters most.





This stands in stark contrast to India’s naval modernization strategy, which emphasises indigenous shipbuilding and advanced technology partnerships. India’s investments in homegrown platforms, such as the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and Kalvari-class submarines, have yielded demonstrably higher reliability and strategic flexibility, further highlighting the shortcomings of Pakistan’s China-centric approach.





Underlying these procurement missteps is a fundamental disconnect between Pakistan’s naval ambitions and its economic realities. The navy receives less than 11% of the overall defence budget, and the country’s broader financial instability raises serious questions about the sustainability of such large-scale military investments.





Historical precedents, such as the lack of Chinese support during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, underscore the dangers of over-reliance on foreign partners whose support may shift with changing geopolitical winds.





Pakistan’s ongoing dependence on unreliable Chinese naval equipment is not merely a financial miscalculation—it is a strategic error that threatens to weaken the country’s maritime security and leave it increasingly vulnerable in a region where naval power is a decisive factor.





Unless Islamabad urgently rethinks its procurement strategy and reduces its reliance on problematic Chinese technology, it risks rendering its navy a costly illusion, incapable of safeguarding national interests or contributing to regional stability.