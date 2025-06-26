



At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a strong message against terrorism, directly addressing the recent Pahalgam attack and India’s subsequent response, Operation Sindoor.





The summit, attended by defence chiefs from SCO member states—including Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif—was marked by India’s refusal to endorse a joint statement that would have softened the bloc’s stance on terrorism, underscoring India’s uncompromising position on the issue.





Singh referenced the 22 April 2025 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 tourists were killed by militants from The Resistance Front (TRF), a group widely recognised as a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





The attack, which specifically targeted victims based on religious identity, was described as the deadliest against civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Singh asserted that the pattern of the Pahalgam attack matched previous LeT operations, and he highlighted the role of Pakistan-based actors in orchestrating such violence.





Emphasising India’s zero tolerance for terrorism, Singh declared that peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terror and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the hands of non-state actors. He called on the SCO to take a united and decisive stance, warning that those who sponsor, nurture, or use terrorism for political ends must “bear the consequences.” He further stated, “We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them,” referencing India’s right to self-defence.





Singh detailed India’s response to the Pahalgam attack through Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May 2025. This operation involved precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, specifically avoiding military and civilian targets. The action was intended to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure and deter future attacks, reflecting India’s resolve to act preemptively against terror threats.





The Indian Defence Minister also criticised the existence of double standards in the fight against terrorism, urging the SCO to unequivocally condemn nations that use or shelter terrorists as instruments of policy. He reiterated that India’s actions demonstrate its commitment to eradicating terrorism, and he called for collective international action to address the challenges of radicalisation, extremism, and the misuse of modern technology by terror groups.





The meeting concluded without a joint statement, as India refused to dilute its position on terrorism, highlighting ongoing divisions within the SCO regarding the approach to state-sponsored terror. Singh’s remarks and India’s actions have reinforced its stance that it will not hesitate to strike at terror epicentres, even as it calls for broader international cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms.





Based On ANI Report







