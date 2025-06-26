



A significant development has emerged in the aftermath of the 2019 India-Pakistan aerial confrontation. Major Moiz Abbas Shah, a Pakistani Army officer involved in the capture of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, was killed during a clash with rebels from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.





The incident occurred during an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan, where Pakistani security forces eliminated 11 terrorists but lost two personnel, including Major Shah.





The events trace back to February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber, trained by the banned Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), attacked a convoy of Indian security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers. The attacker used a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van for the bombing, marking one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region.





In response, the Indian Air Force conducted precision airstrikes on February 26, 2019, targeting JeM training camps in Balakot, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operation, involving a dozen Mirage jets and lasting less than 20 minutes, used Spice 2000 glide bombs to strike multiple structures along a ridge-line west of Bisian.





The Dogfight And Capture of Abhinandan Varthaman





Following the Balakot airstrikes, Pakistan launched a retaliatory air operation the next day, deploying up to 24 fighter jets to target Indian military installations. This led to a brief but intense aerial dogfight over the Nowshera sector in Jammu's Rajouri district on February 27, 2019—the first direct aerial combat between India and Pakistan since 1971.





Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, piloting a MiG-21 Bison as part of the Indian pushback, managed to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet before his own aircraft was hit. He ejected but drifted due to strong winds to land in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where he was captured by local villagers and subsequently taken into custody by the Pakistan Army.





Diplomatic Crisis And Release





Abhinandan’s capture escalated tensions between the two nations, triggering urgent back-channel communications. India reportedly issued stern warnings against using the pilot as a bargaining tool, leading to intense diplomatic maneuvering. Ultimately, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Abhinandan’s release as a "gesture of peace," a move widely interpreted as a response to Indian and international pressure. Abhinandan was released after nearly 60 hours in captivity, returning to India through the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019.





Major Moiz Abbas Shah’s Death





Major Moiz Abbas Shah, who played a key role in Abhinandan’s capture, was killed in June 2025 during a firefight with TTP militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistani military sources confirmed his death, along with another security personnel. The TTP, an armed Islamist group operating along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, claimed responsibility for the attack.





Aftermath And Legacy





The Balakot airstrikes and subsequent dogfight marked a turning point in India-Pakistan relations, showcasing India’s willingness to retaliate against cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s rapid military response. Abhinandan Varthaman was later promoted to Group Captain and awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award.





The death of Major Moiz Abbas Shah underscores the ongoing instability and rebellion in Pakistan’s border regions, even as the legacy of the 2019 confrontation continues to shape military and political narratives in both countries.





Based On A NDTV Report







