



In the days following the United States’ airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear installations, Iranian officials have publicly acknowledged significant damage to their nuclear infrastructure.





Speaking to Al Jazeera, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that the country’s nuclear facilities were “badly damaged” by the American strikes carried out over the weekend using B-2 bombers and bunker-buster bombs.





While Baghaei declined to provide technical specifics, he emphasized the severity of the impact, stating, “Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure”.





The US strikes, part of Operation Midnight Hammer, targeted three major Iranian nuclear sites: the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, the Natanz Nuclear Facility, and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.





The operation involved the use of fourteen GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator “bunker buster” bombs and Tomahawk missiles. Satellite imagery and initial on-ground assessments indicated visible bomb entry points and significant surface damage, particularly at Fordow, with grey-blue ash covering the site.





Official US statements and intelligence assessments have diverged on the extent of the damage:





US Administration Claims: President Donald Trump and senior administration officials have asserted that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities, claiming the program has been set back by years or even decades.





US Intelligence Community: Preliminary assessments from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other sources suggest a more limited impact. The DIA concluded that while entrances to two facilities were obstructed, the underground structures themselves were not destroyed. The strikes are believed to have set back Iran’s nuclear program by only a few months—less than six months—rather than years.





The CIA, however, has stated that there is credible evidence of “severe” damage, with some facilities requiring years to reconstruct, though it remains unclear whether this reflects the agency’s official assessment or individual interpretations.





Independent Analysis: The Institute of Science and International Security assessed that most of the centrifuges at Fordow were likely destroyed or damaged, based on the locations of the strikes and the effects of the blast waves, even if the underground buildings themselves did not collapse.





Iran has responded to the attacks by fast-tracking legislation to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, until the security of its nuclear facilities can be guaranteed. Iranian officials have reiterated their commitment to continuing their nuclear program, vowing to move forward at a faster pace despite the damage.





Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf criticized the IAEA for not condemning the US strikes, and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has begun addressing the technical aftermath. Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has called for renewed inspections to assess the true extent of Iran’s remaining nuclear material and capabilities.





The strikes occurred amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, brokered with US involvement. While initial violations were reported, hostilities have largely ceased, raising cautious hopes for a longer-term peace agreement. However, both sides remain wary, and Iran’s insistence on maintaining its nuclear program underscores the ongoing volatility of the situation.





In summary, while Iran has confirmed that its nuclear facilities were “badly damaged” by the US strikes, the scale of the setback to its nuclear program remains contested. US intelligence assessments generally indicate only a temporary delay of several months, contradicting more optimistic claims from the White House.





The technical knowledge and industrial capacity for Iran’s nuclear program remain intact, and the political fallout has led to a suspension of international oversight, raising concerns about the future trajectory of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.





Based On AP Report







