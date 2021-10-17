



Srinagar: The grandson of Jammu and Kashmir separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani namely Anees-ul-Islam was on Saturday sacked as the research officer from a government-owned convention centre in Jammu and Kashmir by Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.





"...the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, son of Altaf Ahmad Shah, resident of 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar from service, with immediate effect," read the official order copy from the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant's office.





The order copy informed that the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available, the activities of Anees-ul-Islam are such as to warrant his dismissal from service.





"AND WHEREAS, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the provision to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher e-Kashmir International Convention Centre," read the order copy.





Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away on September 1 this year.





On September 6, the mobile internet services that were snapped following the demise of Geelani were scheduled to be restored in Kashmir valley barring Srinagar and Budgam districts, said Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.





Earlier, on September 3, the IGP said that the situation in the valley has remained peaceful and under control. He also thanked the public for their cooperation and assured them that the internet services in the valley will be restored soon.





"So far the situation has remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for the public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10 pm," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted quoting Kumar.





Jammu and Kashmir police later informed that the restrictions and internet shutdown will be imposed on Kashmir valley after the demise of Gilani on September 1. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91.





Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year.







