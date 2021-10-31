



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Pope Francis in Vatican today





Bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican has enhanced the prestige of the nation, BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Saturday.





"What is wrong if the head of the government meets anyone in the existing civil system in the world? We welcome it because we believe in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). We respect all religions," the RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale told reporters.





He was talking to reporters on the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting.





"It is a matter of pleasure that the Prime Minister is meeting the heads of other nations and is increasing the prestige of our nation," Mr Hosabale said.





He also maintained that it was for the head of the government to meet another head of the government and it is up to the government to decide whom they want to meet.







