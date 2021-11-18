



New Delhi: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed an export contract for Counter-Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) with foreign aircraft manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space on Wednesday. Under this contract, BDL will supply its in-house developed Counter Measures Dispensing System to Spain's Airbus.





The contract which is valued at US$21 million approximately was signed by BDL's Director (Technical) NP Diwakar and Airbus Defence and Space's Sr Vice President Arnal Didier Dominique at Bangalore on Wednesday.





Given the policies of the government aiming towards ‘ease of doing business' with foreign countries, BDL is expanding its footprints in the global market by offering its products to friendly foreign nations. BDL is offering Akash Weapon System (Surface to Air Missile), Astra Weapon System (Air to Air Missile), Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon and Helina (Air to Surface Weapon), Light Weight Torpedo and Heavy Weight Torpedo (Underwater weapons), Counter-Measures Dispensing System and Anti-Submarine Warfare Suite (Counter Measure Systems) and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles namely Nag, Konkurs - M & MILAN - 2T for exports.







